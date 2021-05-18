STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Covid risk: Washington’s father M Sundar stays away from him to minimize risk of contraction for the all-rounder

The left-hander has made some vital contributions with the bat in Test cricket since making his debut in Australia earlier this year.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Washington Sundar plays a shot. (Photo | PTI)

Indian batsman Washington Sundar plays a shot. (Photo | PTI)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Indian Test cricketers soon to embark on a four-month tour of England to take part in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand (scheduled from June 18-22) followed by a five-match Test series against England, the family time that they are getting since returning from a curtailed IPL is invaluable.

Interestingly, Washington’s father M Sundar is staying away from his son to minimize any risk of the all-rounder contracting Covid before he joins up with the Indian team in Mumbai.

Washington Sundar

With Sundar working as an administrative officer in the Income Tax department in Chennai, his work requires him to go to office 2-3 days in a week. And with the number of Covid cases in Chennai being quite high, Sundar has decided to not stay in the same house as his son as a precautionary measure. “Since Washington returned home from the IPL, I have been staying in another house. My wife and daughter are staying with Washington since they don’t step out of the house. I am only seeing him on video calls. I am having to go to office a few days in a week. I don’t want him to contract Covid because of me,” Sundar told this daily on Monday.

According to Sundar, who is also his son’s coach, Washington has always dreamt of playing Test cricket in England and considers the upcoming tour as a very important milestone in his career. “He has always wanted to play at Lord’s and at other venues in England. It has been a long-standing aim of his. He doesn’t want to miss out on this tour at any cost.” In 2018, Washington had been picked for the T20I and ODI series in England, but an injury suffered during a warm-up drill on the tour meant that he had to return home without playing a single game. The left-hander has made some vital contributions with the bat in Test cricket since making his debut in Australia earlier this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Test cricket World Test Championship Washington Sundar coronavirus
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp