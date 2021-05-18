STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Will be interesting if Warner writes book on ball-tampering scandal after retirement: Stuart Broad

Broad said in his experience, a bowler is very sensitive to the condition of the ball and everyone in the team is required to "buy into" plans to look after it.

Published: 18th May 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

England's Stuart Broad bowls during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

England's Stuart Broad bowls during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England pacer Stuart Broad feels Australian cricket would be in for an "interesting time" if David Warner ever decides to write a book and open up about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that led to him being barred from national captaincy for life.

Broad also agreed with Cameron Bancroft -- who was banned for nine months for his role in the scandal -- and then Australian bowling coach David Saker that the knowledge of the illegal ploy was not limited to the three men who were suspended for their part in it.

"I have seen a couple of comments from David Warner's agent, too, and I think it will be an interesting time when he stops playing for Australia and writes a book," Broad was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"There's no doubt the Aussies would have been hoping this episode was signed sealed and delivered. It was an incredibly tough thing for those three players to go through."

"I can't see it still being a conversation (when the Ashes start) in November, December, but I can see it being sung in the Barmy Army stands if they're allowed."

Warner's manager James Erskine has said his client, former captain Steve Smith and Bancroft were "treated despicably" by Cricket Australia during the investigation and "eventually the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, will come out."

Broad said in his experience, a bowler is very sensitive to the condition of the ball and everyone in the team is required to "buy into" plans to look after it.

"I've obviously never bowled within the Australian bowling attack but I can talk about how, in an England Test team, if I miss the seam by four millimetres, Jimmy Anderson is on me," Broad said.

"He'll be saying 'why has this ball got a mark on it here? It's because you've missed the seam! Start hitting the seam, will you'."

"So as an England team, we are aware if we're trying to get the ball reversing every player has to buy into that or it will stop it," said the 34-year-old, who has taken 517 wickets from 146 Tests.

Talking further about how the whole team takes care of reverse swing, he said, "Reverse swing with the red ball can be affected by so many different things. If you chase it to the boundary and throw it into the grass it can smooth the ball over and stop it reversing."

"If you touch the ball with wet hands it will stop it reversing. If you shine it in a way that smooths over the rough side it will stop it reversing."

The 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa had led to a review of Australia's win-at-all-cost team culture besides one-year ban on then captain Steve Smith and his deputy Warner.

Warner was also banned from leadership role for life while Smith was barred from captaincy for two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stuart Broad David Warner
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp