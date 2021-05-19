STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI SGM on May 29 to decide on T20 World Cup venue and IPL

Before it conveys its decision to the ICC, the BCCI wants to hear from the state units too as such decisions need the support of its members.

Published: 19th May 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI logo (File Photo| PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a Special General Meeting on May 29 to “discuss the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India.” The meeting holds significance with the BCCI needing to take a huge call about hosting the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November. Also among discussion will be the upcoming domestic season and the IPL 2021, which stands suspended mid-way through the tournament.

As reported previously, the United Arab Emirates is being considered as the safe option to host the World Cup. But it will be seen as a huge setback for the BCCI. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is supposed to take a decision on the venue in its meeting in June and all things suggest that the BCCI will ask for more time. Before it conveys its decision to the ICC, the BCCI wants to hear from the state units too as such decisions need the support of its members.

The BCCI is ready to present the state units with a couple of options with the primary one being to keep the T20 World Cup at home. But that would mean the BCCI will have to restrict the number of venues to three or four as against the nine it has planned. The second option is to stage the T20 World Cup in the UAE, but treat the tournaments as their own, which might dent India's image. It is understood that not all state units are keen on this, but should the BCCI feel it is not safe to play the tournament in India, it should leave it to the ICC to decide on the host venue. That would mean in case the event is moved to the UAE, India doesn't necessarily remain as hosts, even technically.

Meanwhile, with regards to resuming the suspended IPL, the BCCI is understood to have started exploring a possible window before the T20 World Cup. With Ashes schedule out and Australia playing Afghanistan on November 17, the chances of hosting the IPL after the World Cup is all but ruled out. The only remaining option is to find a window before the global event and the BCCI is understood to have opened talks with the other member boards to see if the Future Tours Programme can be altered in any way.
It is learnt that the BCCI has started back-channel communication with the England and Wales Cricket Board whether the upcoming five-match Test series in the UK can be reduced to four. That would provide one more additional week for the BCCI to host the event, but whether other member boards will release their players still remains a big question.

For this to materialise, the BCCI is even planning to advance its scheduled home limited-overs assignment against South Africa and New Zealand. The white-ball team that is heading to Sri Lanka will get to play these two series too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup venue BCCI SGM meet IPL 2021 coronavirus
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp