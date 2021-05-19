STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia mulls giving rest to David Warner, Pat Cummins for West Indies tour: Report

Both Cummins and Warner have been named in Australia's 23-member preliminary squad for five T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies.

Published: 19th May 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) is discussing plans on giving rest to David Warner and Pat Cummins for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies for family reasons.

If both players are indeed given rest for the tour, then it might take the edge off the discontent some players feel towards Warner that has been stirred up by Cameron Bancroft's comments on Sandpaper Gate, reported Sydney Morning Herald.

Both Cummins and Warner have been named in Australia's 23-member preliminary squad for five T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies. However, CA is talking about giving these two some time off to give them opportunity to spend time with their family.

Australian players have been left uneasy after Warner's manager, James Erskine came out openly to say that the Sandpaper Gate was handled badly and eventually the truth will come out.

However, it is not clear whether Erskine talked on behalf of Warner or not. Earlier, he had intimated that Warner would reveal the details of Sandpaper Gate in a book after he retires, stated the report of Sydney Morning Herald.

Earlier, Bancroft had given an interview to UK daily, The Guardian where he had hinted that all the four bowlers involved in the Cape Town Test 2018 had knowledge about the ball being tampered with.

With Bancroft's recent comments on the Sandpaper Gate fiasco, the episode has once again become a talking point in the cricketing world. And the bowlers from the Cape Town Test came out with a statement slamming former cricketers and pundits who said they felt the bowlers would have been aware of the plan.

Earlier, Cricket Australia's Integrity team had reached out to Bancroft to see if he has more information to give on the issue.

He replied in a conciliatory manner and also indicated that he did not have significant new information to share with the board. He told Cricket Australia that he is supportive of the investigation and satisfied with the outcome. As a result, the matter is now unlikely to escalate.

In March 2018, Bancroft was caught on camera trying to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident later went on to be labelled as the 'Sandpaper Gate' and is considered as one of the darkest moments in the history of Australian cricket. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Australia Pat Cummins David Warner Australia vs West Indies
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp