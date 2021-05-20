STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 members of West Indies men's Test squad receives COVID-19 vaccination

While 11 players and support staff received their first dose of the vaccine, two squad members got their second jab in St Lucia.

Published: 20th May 2021 02:50 PM

West Indies cricket team

representational image

By PTI

ST JOHN'S (ANTIGUA): Thirteen members of the West Indies red-ball squad, including players and support staff, have received COVID-19 vaccinations in St Lucia, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.

While 11 players and support staff received their first dose of the vaccine, two squad members got their second jab in St Lucia, where they are preparing for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship matches against South Africa.

"Several members of the training squad have already received their first doses in their home countries and will receive their second dose later in the summer," CWI said in statement on Wednesday.

Last week, the women's squad had received its first dose of the vaccine. "CWI has been supporting the efforts of regional governments to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the West Indies women's training squad receiving their first doses while at their training camp in Antigua last week," the statement added.

West Indies are set to host South Africa for two Tests starting June 10. The two sides will then take on each other in a five-match T20I series.

