STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pink ball Test against India going to be well-contested: Australia women all-rounder Ellyse Perry

The two sides are set to play a day-night Test from September 30 to October 3 in Perth as part of India's tour Down Under and it will be Indian women's team's first pink ball game.

Published: 20th May 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry reckons the presence of skilful batters in the Indian women's team will make the pink ball Test a well-contested affair despite the conditions at Perth being more suited to the hosts.

The two sides are set to play a day-night Test from September 30 to October 3 in Perth as part of India's tour Down Under. The historic fixture will be Indian women's team's first pink ball game. "It's an absolutely wonderful venue for a women's Test. The pitch provides that little bit of extra pace and bounce, the ball carries through really well, there's a little bit of sideways movement," Perry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"That's certainly in (our) favour - our conditions and the Australian style of cricket but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it's going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides," she added.

The Indian team is armed with some quality batswoman in the form of T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana and ODI skipper Mithali Raj. While the WACA is known to aid pacers, the 30-year-old said the key will be to pick a balanced side, something which has led to the team's success in the recent years.

"(Playing four fast bowlers) would be really dependent on the conditions and how the wicket presents at the time but one of the great things about the group and the way it's evolving is there's some wonderful players coming through," Perry said.

"Certainly, some great young quicks but I think equally our spin stocks are just as exciting. Georgia (Wareham) and Sophie (Molineux) and Ash (Gardner) has also been bowling really well in the last six months or so. There's some great options there and one of the strengths in the last little bit is just how balanced our side is across the board," she said.

The Indian women's team, which will play its first red-ball match in seven years from June 16 in England, last played a Test against Australia in 2006. The pink ball Test between India and Australia will be only the second such match to be held in the history of women's cricket.

The two teams are also scheduled to play three ODIs from September 19 to 24 and as many T20 International matches from October 7 to 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ellyse Perry Pink ball Test India vs Australia IND vs AUS women Australia womens cricket
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp