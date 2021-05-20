STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rahul Dravid to coach Indian team on Sri Lanka tour

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian limited-overs team that will play a six-game series against Sri Lanka in July.

Published: 20th May 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian limited-overs team that will play a six-game series against Sri Lanka in July. This will be his second stint with the Indian team after working with the boys as batting consultant during the England tour in 2014.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments confirmed that the NCA head would be leading the team as the trio of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and Vikram Rathour will be in England with the Test team.

"The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of India 'A' boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," the official said.

Before taking over as the head of NCA in 2019, Dravid had worked closely with the current crop of youngsters in the Indian team at the U-19 level as well as in the India 'A' team. In fact, he is seen to have played an integral role in building solid bench strength for the national team over the last couple of years -- having taken charge of the U-19 and 'A' team in 2015.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series is expected to be selected at the end of the month and the boys will have to undergo quarantine in the Island Nation before playing the three ODI and three T20I games. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, 19 and the T20Is are expected to be played from July 22-27.

While the young Indian players look to fight it out with Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series, the Virat Kohli-led side will be in England waiting for the start of the five-match Test series against the English team from August 4. This after battling it out with New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Dravid India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series India vs Sri Lanka Series
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp