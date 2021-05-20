STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remaining 20 matches of Pakistan Super League to be played in Abu Dhabi

The PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course.

Published: 20th May 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Players in action during Pakistan Super League.

Players in action during Pakistan Super League. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go. We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event."

"The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course. I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June," he added.

PCB and the six franchise owners on Wednesday had discussed in a virtual session the operational planning and delivery of the remaining 20 PSL matches which are scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 1-20.

Following detailed discussions in which all potential scenarios were reviewed and analysed, it was unanimously agreed to wait until the close of business on Thursday (UAE time) before a final decision on the hosting of the remaining matches is made.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume in June with the final scheduled for June 20.

