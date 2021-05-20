Shammi Silva elected as Sri Lanka Cricket President for 2021-23 period

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that Shammi Silva has been elected uncontested as the President of the cricket board for the 2021 to 2023 period. The decision was declared by the Election Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. Silva's election marks his 2nd term in office as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"I am thankful for the membership for electing me uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket. This victory also proves the fact that our stakeholders have understood the yeomen service my previous administration has rendered for the development of the game," said Shammi Silva, President-Elect, Sri Lanka Cricket in an official release.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka men's team arrived in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side completed a three-day quarantine ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.