World Test Championship final: Playing India in neutral venue is exciting, says Kane Williamson

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson feels playing against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final that too in a neutral country is an "exciting prospect" which he is looking forward to.

England and New Zealand are set to lock horns in two Tests, beginning June 2 before the Kiwis take on India in the WTC final starting on June 18. Williamson said the focus of the Kiwis will be on one game at a time as they gear up to play two Tests against England before the WTC final.

"It's great and like I mentioned it's nice always to get into the side after a break. There is a lot of excitement in the camp and we know the challenge, like coming over here and playing against England in their own backyard," said Williamson in a virtual press conference.

"But I know the boys are really excited for the challenge and then the Test Championship final. The focus will be on one game at a time, I suppose having a different opposition, playing in a neutral country is an exciting prospect," he added.

The New Zealand side is quarantining having arrived in the UK last week. The Kiwi skipper is eager to get out and start training for the three Tests. "Most of the team is here now. We are all pretty much on the same side [of the hotel] so we're able to catch up a little bit with one another on our different balconies. For a number of guys, it's their first time in the bubble, while others have done it a few times, so that can be quite helpful," said Williamson.

"The first step is getting out of the bubble, and after that, we're looking forward to starting our preparation, in terms of adjustment to conditions and catching up with the guys. It's always exciting when there has been a period of time away from the team, and I look forward to that," Williamson opined.

Meanwhile, the UK-bound Indian cricketers -- both men and women -- who live outside Mumbai have assembled in the city with the likes of Mithali Raj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, and Washington Sundar reaching the destination through a charter flight on Wednesday.

The men's team will leave for the UK on June 2 for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and then the five-match Test series against England. On the other hand, the women's team will lock horns against England in a one-off Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.