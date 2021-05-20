STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WTC Final: We have a fair idea of New Zealand bowling attack, says India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara said that New Zealand bowling attack won't present a challenge for India batsmen in the WTC final.

Published: 20th May 2021 01:06 PM

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

By IANS

MUMBAI: India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said that New Zealand bowling attack won't present a challenge for India batsmen in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton since the match will be played on neutral venue and the Indians have a fair idea of the opposition attack.

The WTC final is scheduled to take place on June 18-22.

"Their bowling attack is very well-balanced. We have faced their bowlers before and have a fair idea of how they operate, the angles they use and we will be prepared," said the No. 3 batsman while speaking to the Times of India.

New Zealand had won the last Test series against India, winning it 2-0 at home. But Pujara said that the neutral venue will give both sides equal chance.

"I don't think so (New Zealand will have an advantage). When we played the Kiwis in 2020, it was in their backyard. That won't be the case in the WTC final since it's a neutral venue for both the teams. None of the teams will have a home advantage. We have our bases covered and if we play to our potential -- then we have the ability to beat any side in the world," said Pujara.

The Saurashtra batsman, who was the star performer in Australia, helping India win two back-to-back series, said India's loss to England in Southampton in 2018 won't have a negative effect.

"It is difficult to assess one particular game. We were in a commanding position (against England in 2018) and had our chances. But I won't assess that Test with the WTC final because we are playing a different side this time. The only thing which we need to take from any game is the positive aspects and that's what I always believe in," he added.

India were in a good position to win that Test but eventually lost by 60 runs as off-spinner Moeen Ali wreaked havoc with a nine-wicket haul.

