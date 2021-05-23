STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India will be more prepared for World Test Championship final due to IPL suspension: Ross Taylor

Taylor said that the Virat Kohli-led side will be more conditioned ahead of the WTC final than they would have been if IPL wasn't suspended.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor feels an early conclusion to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has helped Team India to be better prepared for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final slated to begin on June 18.

The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to unanimously decide on the suspension of the league on May 4. Taylor said that the Virat Kohli-led side will be more conditioned ahead of the WTC final than they would have been if IPL wasn't suspended.

"I couldn't think of better preparation than playing two Test matches in England. At the end of the day, it is a neutral venue. In terms of India, IPL finishing early has probably played into the hands a little bit. If IPL had come, they would have had a smalled preparations. Now they will be a lot more conditioned, their bowlers will get their loads up," said Taylor in a virtual press conference.

New Zealand will play two Tests against England before they take on India in the WTC final on June 18. Taylor feels the two Tests against England will give the Kiwis a slight advantage going into the WTC final. "Playing these two Test matches gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team have been number one in the world for a long time and had a lot of success over here [in England]," said Taylor.

"I guess we can't ask for a better schedule leading into the WTC final. At this time of the year bowlers will be relishing the conditions," he added. England and New Zealand will lock horns in two Tests, beginning June 2.

