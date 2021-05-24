STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan arranges vital medical equipment 

Among those involved in this project include former Australian cricketers Lisa Sthalekar, Matthew Hayden and Mike Hussey.

Published: 24th May 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With India currently struggling with the second wave of Covid-19, former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has joined hands with his counterparts in Australia and Australian Indian Medical Association to provide medical equipment across the country. Among those involved in this project include former Australian cricketers Lisa Sthalekar, Matthew Hayden and Mike Hussey.

The project got off to start after Dr Paddy Ramanathan reached out to Sivaramakrishnan in the first week of May. Since then they have covered a lot of ground, having collected $ (Aus) 20 million. Apart from Ramanathan, a few other doctors from Western Australia also contributed to the cause and have already shipped their first consignment to New Delhi for the Armed forces.

“As all of us can see, the country is reeling in these tragic times. So all of us wanted to help in whatever way we can. As soon as they came to know about the dire situation, the Indian doctors’ fraternity in Western Australia came together. We have already handed over the first consignment of ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other vital equipment to the Central government,” Sivaramakrishnan said.

With air travel suspended between Australia and India, they sent the first consignment via Singapore through a cargo flight. With the need for medical equipment increasing all over India, they are planning to send their next consignments to Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Apart from providing equipment, the cricketers and doctors also have plans to provide mental health support to those affected by Covid-19. “Many of them have lost their family and in some cases, they are not able to come out of the trauma they suffered. So we have plans to help them with the support to recover. Once this phase ends, there are plans to conduct sessions to take care of mental health,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan matthew hayden mike hussey
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp