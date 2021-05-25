STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK Tour: Kohli and rest of Mumbai boys undergoing quarantine separately

Considering skipper Kohli loves working out, arrangements have also been made for the players to train in their rooms.

India batting heavyweights Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With Team India set to travel to UK on June 2 for the World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England, the Indian players - barring those from Mumbai -- started their 14-day quarantine in Mumbai on May 19. They have been joined by those from Mumbai on Monday and the bunch - led by Virat Kohli - is undergoing quarantine separately and will join the group before taking the charter to England.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the BCCI has planned things in such a way that those who entered the bubble on Monday don't face any problem and can even workout in their rooms while completing the 7-day quarantine period.

"Kohli and the rest of the members who entered the bubble on Monday will not straightaway mix with those who are already in the bubble. They will do a 7-day quarantine and then join the group before leaving for England. Till then, they will have all the necessary facilities in their rooms only," the source said.

Considering skipper Kohli loves working out, arrangements have also been made for the players to train in their rooms. "Arrangements have been made so that they can train in the room. Cycles, dumbbells, bars have all been arranged for in the rooms so that they doesn't need to walk out and can stay in shape," the source explained.

Asked about the COVID-19 testing plans for the Mumbai boys, the source said: "They will undergo tests every day. We don't wish to keep anything to chance."

In fact, the BCCI has also ensured that the cricketers will get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in England under the guidance of the UK health department.

"The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules," BCCI sources had told ANI.

The BCCI made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK and arrangements were made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19.

After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK. The second period will see them first undergo a hard quarantine before they take the field to train for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton. 

