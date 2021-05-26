STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

English stumper Ben Foakes ruled out of New Zealand Tests after freak injury

The 28-year-old sustained the injury after slipping in his socks while walking in the dressing room following Surrey's County Championship match against Middlesex at the Oval.

Published: 26th May 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Foakes. (Photo | Twitter/@ICC)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: England's wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was on Wednesday ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after a freak dressing-room accident resulted in a torn hamstring.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury after slipping in his socks while walking in the dressing room following Surrey's County Championship match against Middlesex at the Oval, 'ESPNCricinfo' reported.

Haseeb Hameed and the uncapped Sam Billings have been added to England's Test squad for the matches against New Zealand.

Foakes was to play his first Test at home next month at Lord's after fellow wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow -- along with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes -- were rested for the series following their stints in the Indian Premier League.

Foakes could be out of action for as long as three months, laving him uncertain for the upcoming series against India and the Ashes tour at the end of the year if his substitute James Bracey impresses behind the stumps in the coming weeks.

Foakes will be assessed by the Surrey medical team, which will also work on his rehabilitation.

He has featured in 8 Tests so far, scoring 410 runs in tough conditions while taking 14 catches and effecting five stumpings.

Hameed returns to the England Test side, having last played in November 2016.

Hameed has been in impressive form during the 2021 county season, aggregating 474 runs at an average of 52.66.

Billings remains uncapped as a Test player.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Foakes England vs New Zealand First Test Surrey Middlesex
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp