STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WTC final: India to reach UK on June 3, New Zealand to enter bubble on June 15

Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place.

Published: 29th May 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Team India

Indian cricket team (Photo | Twitter @bcci)

By PTI

DUBAI: The Indian team will stay in "managed isolation" before the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, the ICC announced on Saturday but did not mention the exact period of hard quarantine upon reaching the UK.

The world's top two Test teams will fight it out at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22.

While New Zealand are already in England for a bilateral series against the hosts, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will arrive in the UK on June 3 after completing a 14-day quarantine period in India "The event has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on 17 May 2021," the ICC said in a release.

"....Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation," said the ICC release.

However, the ICC release doesn't specify the duration of hard (room) quarantine in Southampton.

For the New Zealand team, ECB made it a three-day mandatory room quarantine before allowing the players to train.

Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

The Indian team will enter UK after completing 14-days in a bio-bubble in Mumbai with six RT-PCR negative tests.

Some of the players like R Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar are now allowed to use the hotel gymnasium from May 25 after a week-long room quarantine and three negative tests.

However, a few like skipper Virat Kohli, his white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma, all of whom joined late will have a complete room quarantine before boarding the UK flight.

They have been provided with gym equipment inside their rooms.

In the UK, players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.

The New Zealand team will move from the ECB bio-secure environment into the World Test Championship Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WTC WTC final World Test Championship India vs New Zealand Bio bubble
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp