STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Asghar Afghan ​removed, Hashmatullah Shahidi named Afghanistan's Test, ODI skipper

The board has also effectively removed Asghar Afghan as skipper of the men's national team.

Published: 31st May 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Hashmatullah Shahidi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) members on Monday approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team.

The board has also effectively removed Asghar Afghan as skipper of the men's national team.

"As per the decision, left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi is appointed the new ODI and Test captain of the national team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the vice-captain for both formats," the ACB said in an official release.

"Furthermore, it was decided that all-rounder Rashid Khan will remain the vice-captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon," it added.

The official release of ACB further states that the decision to remove Asghar Afghan from captaincy was taken based on an investigation conducted by ACB's investigative committee.

The investigation concluded that some of Afghan's decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan's loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test of the series between both sides in Abu Dhabi in March. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hashmatullah Shahidi Afghanistan Cricket Afghanistan captain Afghanistan cricket team
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp