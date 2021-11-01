STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T20 WC: Brendon McCullum praises Kane Williamson's 'superb' captaincy after New Zealand's win

New Zealand produced a stunning bowling display to beat India by eight wickets and get their T20 World Cup campaign up and running.

Published: 01st November 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson hits a boundary during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson hits a boundary during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum was left impressed with the Kiwis' performance against India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

New Zealand produced a stunning bowling display to beat India by eight wickets and get their campaign up and running.

Both India and New Zealand had lost their opening Super 12s matches to Pakistan and came into this one knowing that defeat would leave their hopes of reaching the semi-final hanging by a thread.

McCullum praised skipper Kane Williamson for his captaincy against India and said the win has now put the New Zealand World Cup campaign back on track.

"Professional performance full of planning and intent from the @BLACKCAPS v @BCCI today. World Cup campaign on track. Balanced bowling line up and superb tactically from the skipper," McCullum tweeted.

Coming to the match, Trent Boult started the carnage, eventually finishing with figures of three for 20, and as Indian batters picked out the fielders on the boundary with regularity, they were only able to make 110 for seven.

India had brought in Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur, with the former promoted to open, but he was Boult's first victim, clipping the ball off his toes straight down the throat of Mitchell for four.

In reply, New Zealand registered an easy win as they chased down the target in the 15th over.

India, meanwhile, are now relying on other results if they are to make the semi-finals, with a clash against Afghanistan next up in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brendon McCullum New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup match Kane Williamson ICC mens T20 World Cup New Zeland captain
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp