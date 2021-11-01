STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 WC: Kane Williamson is like a rock for New Zealand team, says Sachin Tendulkar

On Sunday, Oct 31, New Zealand produced a stunning bowling display to beat India by eight wickets and get their campaign up and running.

Published: 01st November 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, center, greets Indian player after his team won the game during their ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, center, greets Indian player after his team won the game during their ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has explained the "critical" point where Team India went wrong on Sunday against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

New Zealand produced a stunning bowling display to beat India by eight wickets and get their campaign up and running.

"From the ball one, the bowling changes of Williamson were top notch. The planning was good and in the first six overs we were 35/2 and from those 35 runs the 20 came in five overs," said Tendulkar in his Facebook video.

"After six overs till 10th over we only scored 13 runs, so according to me that was a critical point where we missed out on capitalising. Those easy singles were not available and that forced our batters to play the big shot," he added.

Both India and New Zealand had lost their opening Super 12s matches to Pakistan and came into this one knowing that defeat would leave their hopes of reaching the semi-final hanging by a thread.

But New Zealand got off to a great start and picked early wickets to put India on the back foot.

At 48 for four, India were in all sorts of trouble and while Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya consolidated, they did so at the expense of the scoring rate as India went 71 balls without a boundary.

"When Pant came into bat, immediately spinners end was changed by Williamson. Again a smart move. All in all, I felt India was playing a catching of game because how New Zealand dominated the game it was a tough time for India batsmen which forced them to play the big shot," said the former Indian batsman.

Tendulkar also praised Williamson and termed him a "rock" which has protected the Kiwis.

"Then Daryl Mitchell and Williamson stitched an important stand. Williamson is like a rock for the New Zealand team if he is on a wicket he controls the game well. Mitchell played some decent shots and rotated the strikes," said Tendulkar.

India, meanwhile, are now relying on other results if they are to make the semi-finals, with a clash against Afghanistan next up in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

