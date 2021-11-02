STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England's Eoin Morgan surpasses Dhoni, Afghan to register most T20I wins by a captain

Morgan now has 43 wins from 68 T20I matches he led England, while Dhoni -- who retired last year -- had won 42 matches out of 72 he played as India skipper.

Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan wipes the ball during a Twenty20 World Cup match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHARJAH: England skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday surpassed India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan in registering the most number of wins by a captain in men's T20 Internationals during his side's win against Sri Lanka here.

England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs to virtually seal a semifinal spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Morgan now has 43 wins from 68 T20I matches he led England, while Dhoni -- who retired last year -- had won 42 matches out of 72 he played as India skipper.

Afghan, who retired from all formats on Sunday after the match against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup, had captained Afghanistan to 42 wins out of 52 games.

