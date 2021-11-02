STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lanka Premier League player draft to be held on Nov 5

A total of 600 players, consisting of 300 overseas and 300 Sri Lankan players will feature in the upcoming 'Draft,' which will be held virtually.

By ANI

COLOMBO: The Player Draft of the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021, Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 League is scheduled to be held on Friday.

A total of 600 players, consisting of 300 overseas and 300 Sri Lankan players will feature in the upcoming 'Draft,' which will be held virtually with the participation of five Franchise Owners and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials.

The draft will consist of 20 rounds, covering several player categories, such as 'Local and Overseas Icon Player', 'Local and Overseas Diamond Player', 'Local and Overseas Gold Player', and 'Local and Overseas Classic Player'.

Whilst, there will be 'Local Emerging' and 'Supplementary Local' rounds focusing on selecting Sri Lanka's young talent.

The organisers said a squad will consist of 20 players, with 14 local and 06 overseas players.

"If necessary, a team can retain 08 players (04 local and 04 overseas) from the previous year's squad, whilst the rest will have to be picked from the upcoming 'Player Draft," LPL said in a statement.

The first round of the tournament will be played at the RPICS Colombo, whilst the final round will be held at MRICS, Hambantota.

The LPL 2021 will commence on December 5 at the RPICS, Colombo, with the inaugural game scheduled to be played between Galle and Jaffna.

