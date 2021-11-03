STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Domestic T20 season in focus ahead of mega IPL auction

For star performers of last season in the IPL like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, a great show in the tournament might force their respective franchises to retain them.

Published: 03rd November 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu cricket team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. (Twitter | BCCI Domestic)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is almost like a big audition before the IPL auction. Though collectively, teams aim for the domestic title, individually, there is so much more at stake for the players. Coming into the upcoming edition which starts on Thursday with 19 matches on Day 1 in different cities, it assumes even greater significance for two big reasons.

Firstly, an IPL mega auction is set to take place before the start of the 2022 season. With teams only allowed four retentions, there will be plenty of room to accommodate the in-form or the standout players of the domestic T20 competition. Secondly, two new teams have been added to the league, which means that at least 30 more Indian players will be part of the cash-rich league compared to the previous years.  

An impressive individual outing might lead to franchises raising their paddles frequently at the IPL auction table, attracting a lucrative contract.  With franchises understanding the importance of possessing quality Indian players, even a few good cameos or special spells could prove to be a game-changer.

“All the players will be looking forward to this tournament. I think this is a good platform for the players.  If they perform well and catch the eye of the franchises here, it will be good for them.  It will definitely act as a motivation for the players as well,” said Tamil Nadu coach M Venkataramana, who added that his team is eager to retain the trophy.

But, it will be a big challenge for the players to bring their A-game consistently. With the domestic season having started on a later date due to Covid-19, the schedule is tight. More than 90 matches are going to be played over a course of six days in the group stages. It means that the teams in the Elite group have to play around five matches in six days, which makes it physically and mentally demanding, especially with a bio bubble in place.

For star performers of last season in the IPL like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, a great show in the tournament might force their respective franchises to retain them. On the other hand, players like Manish Pandey, who was below par last season, will be eager to make a mark and the Karnataka captain is aware of the importance of the competition. 

“Everybody is looking forward to the opportunities to make a mark and do something big for Karnataka. There are a lot of things to look forward to with the big IPL auctions coming up. Everybody will be looking forward to doing well here and getting noticed by the IPL teams,” said Pandey.

However, Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit has a somewhat different opinion and feels players should think beyond the IPL. “Players should not be only thinking about the IPL auction. The goal should not be that short. Of course, the motivation does come as there is a lot of money in the IPL.  They should utilise this tournament to get good exposure and convert it into a good opportunity. It is not only restricted to the IPL, but also for the future, players can be identified in the tournament for other formats too. They will also be under the eyes of the selection committee,” said Pandit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy IPL auction IPL domestic cricket IPL mega auction BCCI
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp