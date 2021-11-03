STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Star England allrounder Ben Stokes 'excited' over Ashes tour to Australia

The 30-year-old, who has not played any cricket since July, was added to Chris Silverwood's 17-man squad last month.

Published: 03rd November 2021 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ben Stokes says he is excited at the prospect of facing Australia in the Ashes as he prepares to return following a long break to focus on his mental health and recover from a finger injury.

The 30-year-old, who has not played any cricket since July, was added to Chris Silverwood's 17-man squad last month.

Joe Root's men fly to Australia on Thursday for the five-Test series beginning on December 8 in Brisbane and Stokes said he was raring to go.

"I took it day by day and had fantastic support around me," Stokes told Sky Sports. I'm excited to get out there and can't wait to see everyone."

The all-rounder's return is a major boost for England, who are seeking their first series win "Down Under" since 2010/11.

Stokes made his Ashes debut in 2013/14, scoring a maiden Test century in tough batting conditions in Perth but failed to prevent a 5-0 whitewash.

He cemented his reputation as England's talisman during the 2019 Ashes in England, hitting an unbeaten 135 as the home side successfully chased a record fourth-innings target of 359 at Headingley with one wicket remaining.

Stokes missed England's last tour of Australia four years ago after his involvement in a brawl outside a nightclub. He was subsequently found not guilty of affray.

But the Durham player attempted to downplay the significance of his return.

"One player doesn't make a team," he said. "Every member of that team is just as important. Everyone's capable of winning that match by themselves."

England captain Root also sought to temper expectations about the return of the all-rounder.

"He's got a lot of work to do to get himself back to the Ben Stokes we all know," said the skipper.

"He is a massive asset. We are going to have periods of play where it's going to be very challenging. 

"We're going to have people stick their hands up and grab the game -- he is someone who will always do that."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Stokes Ashes Ashes series England vs Australia Australia vs England
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp