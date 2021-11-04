STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies to tour Pakistan for white-ball series in December: PCB

The tour to Pakistan will be the first for the Caribbean side since April 2018 when they played three T20Is, albeit, with a depleted side as most of the main players opted out of the tour.

Published: 04th November 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that the West Indies will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs in Karachi from December 13-22.

The tour to Pakistan will be the first for the Caribbean side since April 2018 when they played three T20Is, albeit, with a depleted side as most of the main players opted out of the tour.

"After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off an exciting and entertaining season of men's international cricket in Pakistan with the Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia's first full series to follow," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

"I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both sides."

The confirmation by the West Indies board will come as a relief for the PCB after the abrupt withdrawal of the New Zealand team from a white ball series in September when they returned home without playing a match.

England and Wales Cricket Board also opted out of a short tour to Pakistan.

The West Indies will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

The ODIs are part of Pakistan's fourth series in the Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the ICC men's World Cup 2023.

The remaining two sides will progress from the qualifying event.

Schedule:

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Indies tour of Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp