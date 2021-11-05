STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Namibia win, Kane Williamson's NZ looking forward to Afghanistan 'challenge'

New Zealand need to win their final game against a fearless Afghanistan to progress to the semifinals and Williamson said his side is up for the challenge.

Published: 05th November 2021 08:30 PM

Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson throws the ball during the Twenty20 World Cup match against Namibia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Reflecting on the huge win against Namibia in the T20 World Cup Super 12, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said: "I think we all know what we have to expect here, it was a real scrape."

"We tried to maximise that short side, it was a challenging surface. The guys played well to get us 160. An over or two can crack the game, that was our focus."

"They are a strong side and they (Afghanistan) have played good cricket, they have some match winners. Looking forward to that challenge."

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was adjudged the player of the match for his stellar performance with the bat (35 not out) and ball 1/16).

"It was a two-paced wicket, there were talks about the repercussions if we had lost today, but we were not thinking about the wicket," Neesham said "We needed to do well and the key for us was to set a par total, the way we went out there and played on a challenging surface, I'm pleased with it.

" Despite providing the much-needed breakthrough with the ball Neesham was not used further.

"I'm fresh and I can bowl four if required, but we do have five specialists and I make up the sixth, I'm happy and ready to bowl when needed," Neesham said.

