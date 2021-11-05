STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC T20 World Cup: India win toss, opt to bowl against Scotland 

India have brought back spinner Varun Chakravarthy by dropping all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran with captain Virat Kohli during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran with captain Virat Kohli during their ICC T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, Nov 3, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Friday.

India with just one and two losses, need to win this contest by a big margin to boost their Net-run-Rate.

Scotland are unchanged.

Teams | Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans and Bradley Wheal.

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

