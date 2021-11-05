Karnataka off to winning start

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka have started their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign on a bright note, defeating domestic heavyweights Mumbai by nine runs at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. It is an important victory for the Manish Pandey-led side considering they are in a tough group, which also includes Bengal and others.

However, Karnataka were on the backfoot early on, with Mohit Avasthi scalping two big wickets in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal. They were tottering at 15/2, and there was a serious need for someone or the other to stand up and deliver in the big clash. That is when accomplished players Pandey and Karun Nair brought in all their experience to bring things under control with a solid display.

Pandey scored 84 from 64 balls, which was laced with seven fours and two sixes while Nair, who had a below par domestic outing last season, impressed with 53 ball 72. He hit six fours and two sixes. In fact, it was their third wicket partnership of 149 runs, which helped Karnataka score 166/4 in 20 overs.

The job was only half done with Mumbai possessing some quality batsmen, including Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube among others. Leggie KC Cariappa removed Shaw in the first over, but Mumbai were in decent position at 125/2 in the 16th over.But, Karnataka bounced back strongly as Mumbai slid to 130/6 in the 18th over, with Cariappa (3/26) and K Gowtham (2/26) doing major damage. Mumbai fell short by nine runs eventually.

TN beat Maharashtra

Defending champions Tamil Nadu collected two points after their 12-run win over Maharashtra in their Elite Group A encounter. Vijay Shankar scored a brisk 21-ball 42 to help his team post 167/4. Maharashtra, in reply, despite a brilliant half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad only managed 155/6.

Kerala lose

Kerala were outplayed by Gujarat, who won the Elite Group D contest by nine wickets. Barring Sanju Samson’s half-century, no one really got going as Kerala only scored 123/5. Gujarat did not have any problem during the chases they reached the target in the 16th over. Skipper Priyank Panchal top-scored with 66 runs.