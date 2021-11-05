STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to retire from international cricket after T20 World Cup

Bravo told ICC on the post-match Facebook Live show that he will be drawing the curtains on his international career after the showpiece event.

Published: 05th November 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will hang his boots at the end of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Moments after West Indies' loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday, Bravo told ICC on the post-match Facebook Live show that he will be drawing the curtains on his international career after the showpiece event.

"I think the time has come," Bravo said. "I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that in the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage."

Shimron Hetmyer's fifty went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 20 runs in the Super 12 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. With this defeat, West Indies, the defending champions, were knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka ended the tournament on a high.

Chasing 190, West Indies got off to a worst possible start as the side lost two wickets in two overs. West Indies needed to go big during the chase hut the side lost three wickets in the first six overs to lose the plot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne Bravo West Indies T20 World Cup
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp