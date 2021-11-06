STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI expresses grief at Tarak Sinha's demise

A recipient of the Dronacharya Award, Sinha had been coaching and nurturing cricketers for over four decades.

Published: 06th November 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI logo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary coach Tarak Sinha.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India expresses grief at the passing away of renowned and well-respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha. The founder of Sonnet Cricket Club, which produced an assembly line international and first-class cricketers breathed his last on Saturday," stated BCCI in a release.

"A recipient of the Dronacharya Award, Sinha had been coaching and nurturing cricketers for over four decades. From Surinder Khanna to Rishabh Pant and Anjum Chopra to Rumeli Dhar, Sinha always insisted on setting higher benchmarks for his pupils. While he coached the wards, he was also credited for spotting talents at an early age and giving them the right kind of coaching required to shape their careers," the release further said.

Tarak Sinha passed away on Saturday aged 71 after a battle with cancer.

Sinha is renowned for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag also condoled the death of the coach and tweeted, "Feel a lot of pain on the demise of passing away of Ustaad Ji #TarakSinha. He was one of the rare coaches who gave India more than a dozen Test Cricketers & the values he inculcated in his students helped Indian cricket immensely. Condolences to his family and students. Om Shanti."

Sinha is only the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to be given the Dronacharya award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tarak Sinha BCCI
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp