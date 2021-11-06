STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal

The right-arm speedster Bumrah had made his T20 debut against Australia, at Adelaide in January 2016.

Published: 06th November 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became India's leading wicket taker in the shortest format when he dismissed two batters during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland to take his tally to 64, here.

The Gujarat pacer achieved the feat when he castled Mark Watt in the 18th over of the game.

Bumrah, who had match figures 2/10, now has 64 T20 wickets from 54 matches.

He surpassed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 63 wickets from 49 matches.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is third with 55 wickets from 48 matches and is followed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (50 wickets from 52) and Ravindra Jadeja (43 wickets from 54 matches).

The right-arm speedster Bumrah had made his T20 debut against Australia, at Adelaide in January 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah records Cricket records T20 cricket Indian cricket team T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup India vs Scotland
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp