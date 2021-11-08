Thirushkamini slams unbeaten century  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once again, opener MD Thirushkamini cracked an unbeaten century (101 n.o.) to help Tamil Nadu hammer Uttarakhand by six wickets in a match of the BCCI Senior Women’s One Day played in Pune. Thirushkamini and Anusha raised 107 runs in 18.4 overs for the unbroken fifth wicket. Earlier put into bat, Uttarakhand posted 202 for 9 in 50 with Tamil Nadu’s medium-pacer N Niranjana picking up six wickets.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 202/9 in 50 ovs (Jyoti Giri 55, Anju Tomar 66, N Niranjana 6/37) lost to Tamil Nadu 203/4 in 40.3 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 101 n.o., S Anusha 58 n.o., Sarika Koli 3/22).

Mareeswaran felicitated Mareeswaran Sakthivel from Tamil Nadu is among the 24 probables selected by Hockey India for a preparatory camp ahead of the men’s junior World Cup. The tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP from Thoothukudi constituency, presented Mareeswaran with a cash award and kit at a send-off function held before he left for the camp. Meanwhile, the junior national men’s hockey championships will be held in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu from December 14 to 25.

Selection trials

Chengalpattu District Cricket Association will be conducting selection trials for Under-16 boys on November 14 at Sumangali grounds, Santhosapuram, Chennai. Former Ranji cricketer B Ramprakash will select the players. Boys born between September 1, 2005 and September 1, 2007 are eligible to participate. Cricketers, who wish to attend the trails, can send mail to cdcacric@gmail.com.