STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Thirushkamini slams unbeaten century  

Once again, opener MD Thirushkamini cracked an unbeaten century (101 n.o.)

Published: 08th November 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Once again, opener MD Thirushkamini cracked an unbeaten century (101 n.o.) to help Tamil Nadu hammer Uttarakhand by six wickets in a match of the BCCI Senior Women’s One Day played in Pune. Thirushkamini and Anusha raised 107 runs in 18.4 overs for the unbroken fifth wicket. Earlier put into bat, Uttarakhand posted 202 for 9 in 50 with Tamil Nadu’s medium-pacer N Niranjana picking up six wickets.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 202/9 in 50 ovs (Jyoti Giri 55, Anju Tomar 66, N Niranjana 6/37) lost to Tamil Nadu 203/4 in 40.3 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 101 n.o., S Anusha 58 n.o., Sarika Koli 3/22).

Mareeswaran felicitated Mareeswaran Sakthivel from Tamil Nadu is among the 24 probables selected by Hockey India for a preparatory camp ahead of the men’s junior World Cup. The tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP from Thoothukudi constituency, presented Mareeswaran with a cash award and kit at a send-off function held before he left for the camp. Meanwhile, the junior national men’s hockey championships will be held in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu from December 14 to 25. 

Selection trials
Chengalpattu District Cricket Association will be conducting selection trials for Under-16 boys on November 14 at Sumangali grounds, Santhosapuram, Chennai. Former Ranji cricketer B Ramprakash will select the players. Boys born between September 1, 2005 and September 1, 2007 are eligible to participate. Cricketers, who wish to attend the trails, can send mail to cdcacric@gmail.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp