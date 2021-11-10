STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For an amazing journey as team, Virat Kohli thanks outgoing support staff

From November 17, Rohit Sharma will be India's new T20 captain with Rahul Dravid in charge as head coach.

Published: 10th November 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (FIle Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, thanked the team's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff, whose tenure ended at the T20 World Cup, lauding them for their contribution in preparing a formidable outfit.

While India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Shastri-Kohli duo along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar was part of a set-up that won two Test series in Australia.

The side is leading 2-1 in the five Test series in England set to be completed next year.

The departure of Shastri and Co. marks the end of an era in Indian cricket.

"Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history," Kohli, has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on his twitter page in praise of the coaching staff.

"Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," he said.

From November 17, Rohit Sharma will be India's new T20 captain with Rahul Dravid in charge as head coach.

It is expected that Rohit will take over the reins of ODI captaincy as well during the tour of South Africa.
 

