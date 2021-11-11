STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket South Africa announces 'A' Squad for three-match series against India 'A'

The series, an opportunity for the players to vie for places in the senior squad before India's upcoming tour of the country, will be held from November 23 to December 9 at Mangaung Oval.

Published: 11th November 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday named a 14-member South Africa 'A' squad for the upcoming three-match four-day contests against India 'A' in Bloemfontein. The home team will be led by 32-year-old opening batter Pieter Malan.

The series, an opportunity for the players to vie for places in the senior squad before India's upcoming tour of the country, will be held from November 23 to December 9 at Mangaung Oval. All-rounder George Linde and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla are in the squad with Warriors pacer Marco Jansen and Knights batter Raynard van Tonder also included.

CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang stressed on the significance of the series before the Indian team's tour. "Test cricket remains one of CSA's key focus areas, along with ensuring that the format continues to thrive and hold relevance in our country. It is therefore vital that a steady stream of talent continues to emerge from our high-performance programme," Mpitsang said in a press release.

"The COVID-19 pandemic saw the disruption of the South Africa A team's fixtures and CSA is pleased to see the return of content for this programme. We are looking forward to more tours for this team in particular, as the A team programme is a crucial one to CSA's overall pipeline strategy. The senior South Africa and India teams will be clashing this summer here at home, so this is an ideal opportunity for players with Proteas ambitions to put their hands up and make a case for themselves," he added.

On Tuesday, the BCCI also announced the India 'A' squad for the tour with Gujarat's Priyank Panchal named as captain of the team that also comprises Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini and rookie Kashmiri pacer Umran Malik.

South Africa 'A' squad:

Pieter Malan (captain, Rocks), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Dominic Hendricks (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Senuran Muthusammy (North West Dragons), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), George Linde (Western Province), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province).

Fixtures:

November 23-26: 1st Four-Day game at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

November 29-December 2: 2nd Four-Day game at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

December 6-9: 3rd Four-Day game at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket South Africa India vs South Africa A Mangaung Oval George Linde Lutho Sipamla Marco Jansen Victor Mpitsang Pieter Malan
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp