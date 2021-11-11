STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand​ T20I: No restriction on crowd attendance for Jaipur match

Those who are not jabbed will have to carry a valid COVID negative test report which is not older than 48 hours from the start of the match.

Published: 11th November 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Tim Southee, right, gives a fist touch to India's Hardik Pandya during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

New Zealand's Tim Southee, right, gives a fist touch to India's Hardik Pandya during their ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The opening T20 International between India and New Zealand in Jaipur on November 17 could be played in front of a sizeable crowd with the host association putting no restrictions on entry of spectators with even single shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are not jabbed will have to carry a valid COVID negative test report which is not older than 48 hours from the start of the match. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium which has a capacity of 25000 is hosting an international game after eight years.

"As per the current state guidelines, we can have a full crowd. You need to be vaccinated with one dose or you carry a negative test report which will be checked at the entrance," Rajasthan Cricket Association secretary Mahendra Sharma told PTI on Thursday.

Sharma said there will be no entry into the stadium without masks. It will be the first international match in India with no restrictions in the COVID era. Crowds were allowed during India's home series against England but the number was capped at 50 percent before a spike in cases during the white-ball leg forced the organisers to stage the games without fans.

Sharma said the tickets for the opening T20 will go on sale from Thursday night and will be available on paytm.com. "The prices start from Rs 1000 and the most expensive ticket will cost Rs 15000," he said. Sharma added that while New Zealand have the reached the T20 World Cup final, to be played on November 14, nine players from their Test squad arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Indian players have already returned home following their early exit and will enter the bubble soon. The three-match T20 series will be followed by two Tests as part of the World Test Championship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand Sawai Mansingh Stadium COVID19 Coronavirus IND vs NZ COVID IND vs NZ spectators
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp