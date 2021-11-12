STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hanuma Vihari added to India 'A' squad for South Africa tour

Published: 12th November 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

India batsman Hanuma Vihari

India batsman Hanuma Vihari (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India batter Hanuma Vihari was on Friday added to the India 'A' squad for the upcoming South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23 in Bloemfontein.

"UPDATE: @Hanumavihari has been added to the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour," BCCI tweeted.

Earlier this week, the All-India Senior Selection Committee had picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

For South Africa, Pieter Malan will lead the 14-member Proteas 'A' squad -- for the four-day matches from November 23 to December 9 in Bloemfontein.

India 'A' squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hanuma Vihari

Proteas squad: Pieter Malan (captain), Sarel Erwee, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusammy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi. (ANI)

Hanuma Vihari
