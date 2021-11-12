T Dilip and Paras Mhambrey all set to be part of Dravid’s support staff

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As expected Paras Mhambrey is all set to take over as the bowling coach of the Indian team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finalised the support staff.

Although it is not clear how many candidates applied for the job, it is understood that the selectors — in charge of interviewing and picking the support staff — interviewed few candidates over the past week and have finalised a list with a formal approval expected any time soon.

Vikram Rathour, who took over as batting coach from Sanjay Bangar after the 2019 World Cup, will continue to be part of the Indian team.

T Dilip will join as fielding coach

With regards to the fielding coach, the selectors have opted for T Dilip over Abhay Sharma, who was touted to replace R Sridhar.

Sharma, who has been part of the India A and India Under-19 set-ups and has worked alongside new head coach Rahul Dravid and Mhambrey, was expected to join the duo.

However, the former Railways and Delhi player has been overlooked for the job and he is likely to remain at the National Cricket Academy.

It is important to note that in 2016, he had a brief stint with the Indian team, however, following reservations from the senior players, the BCCI brought back Sridhar when Anil Kumble was the head coach.

Dilip, who hails from Hyderabad, has also been part of the NCA setup and accompanied the Indian team for the limitedovers tour of Sri Lanka last July.

Although he didn’t play first-class cricket, the 39-yearold is a BCCI certified Level III coach who has worked with Hyderabad Ranji team, India A and junior teams for over 14 years and is held in high regard in board and NCA circles.

As far as Mhambrey goes, his credentials are second to none, and has worked closely alongside all the young bowlers during his time with India A and Under-19.

Like Bharat Arun before him, Mhambrey too has a good understanding of India’s fast bowling pool and has even worked with the current lot at various times at the NCA.

Before joining the NCA, the Mumbaikar coached Bengal and Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy.

Rohit to be rested too

The national selectors have more or less formalised the team for the two Tests against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are unlikely to be part of both as selectors are also mulling over whether to rest Ravindra Jadeja as there is Axar Patel around.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead in the first Test as Virat Kohli, too, will not be available and will join the team for the second Test in Mumbai.

With Rishabh Pant also expected to get a break, the selectors are set to include KS Bharat and Wriddhiman Saha.