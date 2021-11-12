The curious case of Vihari omission

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last time Hanuma Vihari played a Test for India, he came up with a heroic effort. Batting on one leg for more than two-and-a-half hours, his 161-ball unbeaten 23 helped India draw the Sydney Test. While an injured hamstring kept him out of the home season against England, right through the return series in England, Vihari warmed the bench. With India sticking to six batters policy, Vihari, who has long been the fourth-choice for middle-order, has only been getting a chance as a fill-in or if they played seven batters.

With Virat Kohli opting for a rest for the upcoming T20Is and first Test against New Zealand, Vihari would have walked into the XI in Kanpur. It was the break he had been waiting for, an opportunity that would have helped him to make a case for himself to be part of the XI on a regular basis. In the 12 Tests he has played across four years, only one has been at home. Instead, he didn't find a place in the Test squad but has been added to the India A team that will tour South Africa starting this week.

The upcoming home series against New Zealand was supposed to be the start of a transition period for India in Tests. With Ajinkya Rahane's struggles continuing and doubts over Cheteshwar Pujara persisting in seaming conditions, the series presented the selectors and team management to try out new options before the tough tour of South Africa.

On Friday, as the BCCI released the squad for the Tests against New Zealand, the selectors' pick was largely on the same lines. In a series where Rohit Sharma has opted for rest and Kohli is not available for the first Test, they have recalled Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as options for the middle-order. It is the first big sign of India looking at the next line of batters for the middle-order and one that was bound to happen given the recent performances of Pujara and Rahane. Gill, who not too long ago was seen as an opener, is now being seen as a middle-order fix, one who could bat at No 3 going forward.

The word around is that the selectors, in consultation with the team management, thought Vihari would benefit if he travels with India A to South Africa where he would play three four-day matches. With Rahane not in the best of form and given Pujara's struggles in South Africa, there are indications that the two are far from being assured of a place when the Freedom Series begins on December 17. And the selectors are keen to test other options before they make the big call.

Had Vihari been picked for the Tests against New Zealand, he would have got only one chance and would have warmed the bench in Mumbai. Hence they opted for Gill and included Shreyas as a cover. One can argue that Vihari and Gill could have swapped places in India and India A teams. But with Vihari ahead of Gill in the pecking order, the selectors feel the A tour will offer him better preparation should he be in contention for the first Test in Johannesburg.

It is understood that the selectors, when they named India A squad on November 9, preferred to send Gill and Shreyas to South Africa early. But with no clarity on the availability of Kohli and Rohit then, selectors named only a 14-man squad for the tour, which had four openers and only two middle-order batters. The one remaining slot was kept open which has now been taken by Vihari with the approval of new team management.

Selection calls are always debatable and this one on Vihari sounds harsh. Only time will tell if it is right or wrong.

Squad: Rahane (capt), Rahul, Mayank, Pujara (vc), Gill, Shreyas, Saha (wk), Bharat (wk), Jadeja, Ashwin, Axar, Jayant, Ishant, Umesh, Siraj, Prasidh.

