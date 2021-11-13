STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI AGM: India's T20 World Cup show, NCA appointment, selectors' term renewal on agenda

There is no clarity yet, whether the AGM will discuss the future of Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Published: 13th November 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI logo (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian team's performance in the T20 World Cup where they made a group league exit will be one of the main topics of discussion during the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI, scheduled in Kolkata on December 4.

There are 24 points in the agenda -- most of which are common every year -- which also includes financial matters but it will be interesting to see what BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have to say when they apprise the members about the team's performance in the global meet.

Will Virat Kohli's future as captain in ODIs be discussed? There is still no clarity yet.

Also, the appointment of Rahul Dravid, along with his support staff Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip and Vikram Rathour, and financial modalities will be intimated to the general body as per protocol.

Chetan Sharma and team's contract up for renewal

The BCCI normally gives a national selector a four-year term with the renewal of contract at the end of the first, second and third year. No selector in recent times has lost the job due to incompetence.

The three selectors in the last decade who couldn't complete their terms are Mohinder Amarnath, who had a tiff with then BCCI secretary N Srinivasan with regards to MS Dhoni's captaincy, Rajinder Singh Hans, for performance not being up to the mark, and Roger Binny due to the conflict of interest clause as his son Stuart was in national reckoning back then.

However, it is understood that Chetan Sharma's committee will get a renewal unless something drastically changes between now and December 4.

New NCA chief, construction work

With Rahul Dravid taking over the post of Indian team's head coach, the BCCI will need a new head of NCA and it is understood that VVS Laxman is the Board top brass's choice to get the job.

It needs to be seen whether Laxman is ready to leave a lucrative commentary career for NCA and whether BCCI is ready to suitably compensate him.

Updates will also be provided on the construction work.

Governing Council members

There will also be an election of two new governing council members but it is understood that in the end, it could be a unanimous decision.

BCCI Representatives in ICC

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah as president and secretary continue as India's representatives at the ICC Meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI BCCI selection committee Sourav Ganguly Jay Shah Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp