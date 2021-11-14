STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daryl Mitchell replaces injured Devon Conway in NZ squad for two Tests against India

Published: 14th November 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's batsman Devon Conway leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC men's T20 World Cup semifinal match against England, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: In-form batter Daryl Mitchell has replaced injured Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-Test away series against India.

Conway was ruled out of the India tour and Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup final against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia with a broken hand he sustained in the New Zealand's semifinal win over England on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Conway would return home with the T20 squad after their three-game series in India next week, while Mitchell will stay on for Tests.

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket...

"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

"He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group," he added.

New Zealand will reach India on Monday for the tour which begins with three T20 Internationals starting November 17 in Jaipur, followed by Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

The two-Test series starts in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test schedule to be hosted by Mumbai from December 3.

