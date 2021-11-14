STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan's Hasan Ali apologises for dropped catch, vows to come back stronger

In the 19th over of the match, Ali dropped Matthew Wade off Shaheen Shah Afridi at deep midwicket and the error proved to be costly for his side.

Published: 14th November 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Hasan Ali fields during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai

Pakistan's Hasan Ali fields during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has apologised for his forgettable outing against Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal, saying he is more disappointed than anyone else and pledged to come back stronger from this bad phase of career.

In the 19th over of the match, Ali dropped Matthew Wade off Shaheen Shah Afridi at deep midwicket and the error proved to be costly for Pakistan as the Australian stumper then hit three consecutive sixes to take his side into the final by registering a five-wicket win in Dubai on Thursday.

This ended Pakistan's fabulous campaign in the tournament.

The Babar Azam-led side had entered the semifinal clash with five consecutive wins under its belt.

"I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations but not more disappointed than me. Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work.

"This patch will make me stronger. Thank you for all the messages, tweets, posts, calls and duas (prayers) - needed them," Ali tweeted.

Ali, a star of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy campaign, became a national villain following his dropped catch, with the pacer being subjected to a lot of trolling and negativity on social media.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hasan Ali Pakistan vs Australia Australia Vs Pakistan Pakistan cricket fans Matthew Wade
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp