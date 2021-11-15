STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC should ensure a level-playing field, says Sunil Gavaskar

One issue that has raised eyebrows is that the team chasing has emerged victorious in 29 out of the 45 matches played in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup.

Published: 15th November 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that the advantage that teams have had batting second in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE is something that the world governing body (ICC) should look into.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup concluded on Sunday, with Australia emerging champions, beating New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai.

And, one issue that has raised eyebrows is that the team chasing has emerged victorious in 29 out of the 45 matches played in the tournament. The semifinals and the final were won by the sides batting second.

To this, Gavaskar said that this is an issue for the ICC to tackle and ensure a level-playing field.

He added that the dew did not play a major role in the outcome of the summit clash.

"The commentators were saying that the dew factor wasn't there today so I don't think it really came into play that much in this game but I think it has in the previous games and maybe that is something that needs to be looked at.

"I feel that it is something for the ICC Cricket Committee to get their heads around and make sure that there is a level-playing field for both teams," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC sunil gavaskar T20 world cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp