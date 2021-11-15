STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Wahab Riaz plans to retire after 2023 World Cup

The 36-year-old pacer, who has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is, has not been a regular in the Pakistan team for a while now and was also ignored for the T20 World Cup.

Published: 15th November 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARCHI: Left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz is planning to retire from international cricket after the 2023 World Cup in India.

The 36-year-old pacer, who has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is, has not been a regular in the Pakistan team for a while now and was also ignored for the T20 World Cup.

"Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day. But my target is to carry on playing until the 2023 World Cup, that is if I remain full fit and my passion for the game remains strong as well. Obviously if I am performing I will carry on," Wahab said in an interview.

"I think I still have two or three years of good cricket left in me," he said.

"I have been in and out of the national team for a while now but I am playing in domestic cricket and also in different leagues including the Pakistan Super League and I am performing well so that is keeping me going."

The pacer, who appeared as an expert on the A sports channel for the World Cup, said he firmly believed that he could be around as a performing player until 2023.

"My belief is simple age is not a matter as long as a player is fit and performing and enjoying his cricket. There are so many examples around these days.

"Fitness levels, diet and all these things have improved a lot in modern day cricket so times have changed."

Wahab said in Pakistan Cricket unfortunately there has been examples of players being sidelined because of their age.

"I have nothing against young players, obviously you need them in the team. They bring energy and a future with them. But the thing is experience, especially as a fast bowler, is so very important especially in T20 cricket these days," he said.

Wahab said he was disappointed at missing the World Cup but he could understand the selectors policy.

"My job is to just focus on doing well as a player, that is all which is my control. If I can play in next year's T20 World Cup or the 2023 event it would be great." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wahab Riaz pakistan cricket
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp