STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli's role as batter will remain the same: Rohit Sharma

Kohli has relinquished his T20 captaincy and from Wednesday's opening T20 International against New Zealand, Rohit will be the full-time skipper in the shortest format going into next year's World Cup

Published: 16th November 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

India batting heavyweights Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R)

By PTI

JAIPUR: India's new T20 captain Rohit Sharma doesn't foresee any change in Virat Kohli's role as a batter in the new set-up and expects his predecessor to continue dishing out impactful performances.

Kohli has relinquished his T20 captaincy and from Wednesday's opening T20 International against New Zealand, Rohit will be the full-time skipper in the shortest format going into next year's World Cup.

When asked how he perceives the former captain's role, Rohit was precise in his reply.

"It's very simple. Whatever he has been doing till now, his role in this team remains the same," the Indian captain said ahead of the first T20 International against the Black Caps.

"He is a very important player for the team and whenever he plays, he creates an impact. From team's perspective, he is an important player and when you play each game, the roles are different."

The roles of each player change as per match conditions and all players, including Kohli, are open to that, insisted the new captain.

"When you are batting first, the role is different compared to when you are batting second. Based on games that we are playing, roles will keep changing and everyone is open to that."

The kind of experience that Kohli brings into the T20 set-up will only add to their strength.

"I am sure when Virat comes back, it will only strengthen our team because of the experience and the kind of batsman he is, it's only going to add up to our squad."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp