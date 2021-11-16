STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Wanted to refresh myself for summer after 12 weeks of cricket: Trent Boult on missing India Test

Boult is in India for the three-match T20 International series but will head back home after the final white-ball game as he takes a break before being back against Bangladesh for a home Test series.

Published: 16th November 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Trent Boult

New Zealand's Trent Boult fields the ball during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: India's Test batters will be relieved that Trent Boult will not bend a few into the right-handers as the Black Caps' leader of pace attack feels that he needs to refresh and rejuvenate after 12 weeks of continuous cricket.

Boult is in India for the three-match T20 International series but will head back home from Kolkata after the final white-ball game as he takes a break before being back against Bangladesh for a home Test series.

"World Cup is a very big stage but probably second to that is playing India in India. I think boys are definitely looking forward to it and just adapting to it and reading the wicket is going to be a big play over here as well," Boult was quoted as saying in a video released by 'New Zealand Cricket'.

Boult, who also featured in the second leg of the IPL before the T20 World Cup, said that he is now looking forward to the New Zealand summer.

"Everyone obviously looks forward to the New Zealand Summer and what they are coming up. I am looking forward to getting the red ball back in my hand when I get a chance and yes, it has been 12 or so weeks away already so just looking forward to refreshing a little bit and then taking on the New Zealand Summer."

Boult, who was part of the New Zealand team that lost the T20 World Cup final, said that the defeat to Australia has been a bitter pill to swallow.

"It still hurts a little bit to swallow that result but life goes on in a way but got back to the hotel, bags were out and we were on a chartered flight to Jaipur and now in the hotel,'' the left-arm pacer said.

Boult is happy that New Zealand's "white-ball team" is in a "good position" having now played three finals in the last six years.

"We had some good chances as we came into the tournament. Great win against England (in the semi-final) and a chance for that last dance and that great final. Obviously, it's hurting, maybe next time, pretty much. Bit of shame to be on the wrong side of the result,' the affable bowler said.

Boult was happy with how the younger crop of players performed and feels that this will keep the team in good stead for the next T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

"Overall pleasing job, a bit of shame to be on the wrong side of the result. It was a great learning really for youngsters, the pressure and hype that comes in with a World Cup. But life goes on quickly," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trent Boult New Zealand tour of India India vs New Zealand T20 series India vs New Zealand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp