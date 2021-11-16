STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

With new coach and a new skipper, India’s quest to write fresh chapter begins 

While senior players are rested, IPL 2021 stars, including Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan have been included.

Published: 16th November 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were brutal against Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  When Rohit Sharma walks out for the toss against New Zealand in the first T20I at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, it will usher in a new era for India in the shortest format. Besides new T20I captain, the team will also have a new boss in Rahul Dravid. It provides opportunities for fresh faces to make a mark with the next T20 World Cup set for next year.

A look at the squad for the three-match series gives a glimpse of the future. While senior players are rested, IPL 2021 stars, including Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan have been included.

The series is not only important for these players, but also for the team management with less than 12 months left for the T20 WC in Australia.

After the below-par showing by India in the United Arab Emirates, they will also be looking at various things such as the brand of cricket they would play, the team composition and their approach, which, at times, suits the 50-over format. The next few months of T20 cricket might give an idea about the team’s template going ahead as well.

“In terms of template, we all need to sit down together and make a collective decision as to what is the best template or the best brand of cricket that we need to play to make sure that Team India is getting better performances and we are giving the best. It will be a discussion, which we will have in the next couple of days. Looking forward to this series as it starts from here so we are going with a fresh frame of mind. The end goal is obviously the World Cup next year, and we will work really hard as a unit and as individuals to make sure that we are best prepared by the time the World Cup comes,” said India batter KL Rahul during a media interaction on Monday.

With a legend like Dravid at the helm, the team is expected to reap the benefits of his presence in the dressing room with his inputs.

In fact, the Karnataka man has played an important role in shaping the careers of a number of Indian youngsters, which has helped him gain immense respect as a coach with the India A team. But, coaching the national team is a different breed altogether as it comes along with huge pressure.

“I have known him (Dravid) for a long time. As a youngster, I did try and pick his brain, try and understand the art of batting better from him. He was very helpful to all of us back home in Karnataka. He has been helping boys around the country, so to have him here in this setup is a great opportunity for us to learn. We all know how big a name Rahul Dravid is in Indian cricket."

"He is somebody who is big on setting a good team culture and creating an atmosphere where people are thriving and trying to get better as people and cricketers. He has always been a team man when he was playing and that is the kind of culture he wants to bring in here as well, where everyone is putting the team ahead of personal goals,” said Rahul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid India vs New Zealand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp