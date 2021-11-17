STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I haven't heard him talk about not continuing: Steve Waugh on Justin Langer potentially quitting after Ashes

Waugh's comments came after another former Australia captain Michael Clarke said Langer would step down as coach if Australia add an Ashes victory to the T20 World Cup.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Australia head coach Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australian great Steve Waugh feels Justin Langer will continue as the side's head coach beyond the Ashes series, insisting that the former opener is not the one to "back away from a challenge."

Waugh's comments came after another former Australia captain Michael Clarke said Langer would step down as coach if Australia add an Ashes victory to the T20 World Cup.

"I talk to him regularly and he's never spoken to me about stepping down or backing away from a challenge," Waugh was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Waugh, who played alongside Langer and also worked with him in the Australian set-up in 2019, feels there has been intense scrutiny around the 50-year-old's job.

His whole career he was up against (it), he was always the player on the edge, the next one to be dropped.

"He's used to being on edge and performing. I think in a lot of ways it motivates him and we've seen when you think he's down, he comes back and succeeds."

Langer, who was appointed as Australia's chief coach in the aftermath of the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, helped deliver the country's maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Back in the country, he has now turned his attention to the iconic Ashes series, starting December 8.

"Looking forward to the Ashes, that's one of the highlights as a captain and a coach. To win a series in Australia, he'd be focusing on that. I haven't heard him talk about not continuing on. He loves a challenge," Waugh said.

The former Test opener's job had been under the scanner since Australia's disappointing loss to India in Tests earlier this year but he was backed by Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive officer Nick Hockley.

There were also reports of a rift in the Australian dressing room between the players and Langer.

Waugh feels the players should take responsibility for wins and losses rather than the coach.

"I'd like to think the players take responsibility for winning and losing, not the coach," Waugh said.

"When I played cricket, sure, you had the coach, but I know as a player you had to take responsibility for winning or losing. You're the one out there for six hours a day playing a Test match, not the coach. I think there has been far too much emphasis on Justin Langer's performance rather than the players. Realistically (against) India last year they should have won that series comfortably."

Australia lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year to an Indian side that was missing several of its top players, including skipper Virat Kohli.

"India were missing all their stars. We bowled them out for 36 in Adelaide and to lose from there. I don't think you can point the finger at the coach and say it's the coach's fault. It's great Justin's won (a T20 World Cup), that can only be a positive. I think there's been way too much talk about the coach."

Langer, who had guided Australia to an Ashes triumph in 2019 in the UK, is contracted until mid-2022.

Waugh feels Langer will understand if Cricket Australia decide to replace him.

"He would see it as no different to the players. The players get renegotiated pretty much every year," said the 56-year-old former captain.

"He's man enough to realise if you don't perform, you don't get picked as a player. It's exactly the same thing [as a coach]. He knows there's no free rides. What he and Tim Paine and Aaron Finch have done since Cape Town has been a pretty amazing transformation."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steve Waugh Justin Langer
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp