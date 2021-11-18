Fan-tastic start for Dravid, Rohit 

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There were a number of subplots ahead of the first India-New Zealand T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. The two best players of both teams, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, were absent with the duo giving the series a miss alongside few others. The buzz in Indian cricket grounds was back with the presence of a capacity crowd. However, the biggest of them being the start of a new era in India cricket, headlined by India’s new T20 captain Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, the head coach. There is pressure on the new combination to build a side, which is capable of lifting the ICC T20 World Cup next year in Australia.

The new era has started off on a bright note with India scripting a five-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Though Kohli is not featuring in the series, India have never lacked firepower in their batting unit. And it was Suryakumar Yadav, who walked into bat at Kohli’s position (number three), to steal the show ahead of Rohit and KL Rahul. He looked in top form, scoring 62 from 40 balls, including six fours and three sixes. It was an innings of the highest calibre, where he played shots all around the wicket with ridiculous ease. But his innings nearly went in vain with New Zealand pushing the game to the last over, where 10 runs were required. Rishabh Pant’s four in the fourth ball helped India breathe a sigh of relief.

Though Suryakumar delivered, the platform was laid by openers Rahul and Rohit. A good start by them was more or less job half done and they precisely did that. Chasing 165 to win, India were on the charge in the first five overs as they raced to 50/0 with Rohit doing bulk of the scoring (17-ball 31) during the period. The duo did not even spare Trent Boult, New Zealand’s best bowler, who was hit for two sixes and two fours in his second over.

India lost the wicket of Rahul in the sixth over and in walked Suryakumar, who straightaway looked comfortable. He was not aggressive right from the outset as his 10-ball nine suggested. After getting used to the pace of the pitch, the Mumbaikar gradually played his shots to perfection, dealing in fours and sixes primarily. Even the brilliant Rohit could not match Suryakumar’s strokeplay.

Even after Rohit was out in the 14th over, Suryakumar was not afraid to play his shots. He continued his dominance with three fours in the 16th over to put India on brink. But his cheekiness proved too much as he was bowled by Boult while going for a scoop. With 21 required in the last three overs, India should have romped home, but the game went down to the last over and Pant sealed the victory with two balls to spare.

Brief scores: New Zealand 164/6 in 20 ovs (Guptill 70, Chapman 63; Ashwin 2/23, Bhuvneshwar 2/24) lost to India 166/5 in 19.4 ovs (Suryakumar 62, Rohit 48; Boult 2/31).