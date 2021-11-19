STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand opener Guptill surpasses Kohli to become leading run-getter in T20s

Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52.

Published: 19th November 2021

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill

New Zealand batter Martin Guptill (File | AFP)

By PTI

RANCHI: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday surpassed Indian star Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals.

Guptill surpassed Kohli during the second T20 match of the three-match series.

India's Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.

Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohli's 3227.

Rohit Sharma is third in the leading run-getters' standings with more than 3000 runs.

Guptill made 31 off 15 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Deepak Chahar.

