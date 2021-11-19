Spinners guide India to comfortable win against New Zealand in second T20I, help pocket series

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The efficiency of a spinner in the shortest format is quite underrated. Even when T20 was just getting adopted in different nations, one feared for the spinners. There have been instances when batters have got the upper hand over spinners in many a matches, but that only allowed them to develop new skills.

R Ashwin is one prime example of a bowler, who is using his intelligence and skills to bamboozle batsmen. The recently concluded T20 World Cup and the ongoing India-New Zealand series, including the second T20I in Ranchi, which India won to win the series, being a case in point, on Friday.

With New Zealand asked to bat first, the Kiwis had come with an intention of playing fearless cricket. They did so with the score reading 56/1 in five overs as Martin Guptill was exploded, hitting three fours and two sixes in his 15-ball 31. However, runs began to take a backseat with Ashwin operating at the other end.

Even with dew aroumd, the off-spinner was not giving any freebies, bowling a tight line and length along with his mix of variations, which was making life difficult for the batters. What impressed was his control over his deliveries.

On the other hand, with a wicket-to-wicket approach by Axar Patel, New Zealand players were not given any room to work around with. It was the brilliance of the spin duo, which brought India back into the game as New Zealand managed 153/6.

And in response, India reached the target in the 18th over to secure a seven wicket win , thus 2-0 series win too. After the bowlers played their part, openers KL Rahul (65) and Rohit Sharma (55) set up India’s charge with the bat.

However, it was Axar and Ashwin’s dominance that played an important role in the win. In the middle stages, they bowled seven overs and just conceded 42 runs for one wicket. Such numbers are like gold dust at a venue with dew, which makes it difficult for the finger spinners to grip the ball.

Pacer Harshal Patel, who made his debut, deserves a mention. He brought his IPL success formula to international cricket. His use of slower balls worked wonders with the 30-year-old finishing off with impressive figures of 4-0-25-2, which included 13 dot balls.

Brief scores: New Zealand 153/6 in 20 overs (Phillips 34, Guptill 31, Mitchell 31; Patel 2/25, Ashwin 1/19, Axar 1/26) lost to India 155/3 in 17.2 overs (Rahul 65, Rohit 55)