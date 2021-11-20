STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Defending champions TN thrash Hyderabad by 8 wickets, storm into final

Tamil Nadu bowlers backed skipper Vijay Shankar's decision to field first as they bundled out the hitherto unbeaten Hyderabad for 90 in 18.3 overs with only one batter reaching double figures.

Published: 20th November 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu's P Saravana Kumar took 5 for 21 to skittle Hyderabad for 90 runs, in the first semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Nov 20, 2021.

Tamil Nadu's P Saravana Kumar took 5 for 21 to skittle Hyderabad for 90 runs, in the first semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Nov 20, 2021. (Photo | Twitter, BCCI Domestic)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rookie medium-pacer P Saravana Kumar starred with a fifer as defending champions Tamil Nadu outplayed Hyderabad by eight wickets to sail into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here on Saturday.

The TN bowlers backed skipper Vijay Shankar's decision to field first as they bundled out the hitherto unbeaten Hyderabad for 90 in 18.3 overs with only Tanay Thyagarajan (25 off 24 balls) reaching double figures.

Saravana Kumar did most of the damage upfront as he accounted for the top order, including rival captain Tanmay Agarwal (1) and the in-form Tilak Varma (8).

He finished with the sensational figure of 5 for 21, the second-best ever bowling figures for TN behind Rahil Shah's 5 for 12.

Hyderabad was tottering at 30 for 5 in 6.2 overs and it soon became 39 for 6 when Ravi Teja was dismissed by M Mohammed for 9.

Late resistance by Thyagarajan and Chama Milind (8) helped Hyderabad escape complete humiliation before they folded for 90 in the 19th over.

Thyagarajan hit a huge six off Saravana Kumar and followed it up with a boundary before another attempted big shot brought about his downfall.

Apart from Saravana Kumar, leg-spinner M Ashwin (2/13 from 4 overs) and M Mohammed (2/12 from three overs) helped keep the Hyderabad batters in check.

R Sai Kishore (1/19) took the other wicket.

While chasing, Tamil Nadu lost the in-form N Jagadeesan (1) in the third over and fellow opener C Hari Nishaanth (14) in the same over to Rakshann Readdi (2/23).

But the impressive youngster B Sai Sudharsan (34 not out) and captain Shankar (43) saw the team home in the 15th over with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket.

Sudharsan batted fluently and struck a few stylish shots while Shankar, who started cautiously, began hitting the ball powerfully after getting his eye in. He finished the game by smashing a four and six off Rakshann Readdi.

Tamil Nadu awaits the winner of the Karnataka vs Vidharba semi-final clash in Monday's final.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 90 all out in 18.3 overs (Tanay Thyagarajan 25, P Saravana Kumar 5/21) lost to Tamil Nadu 92 for 2 in 14.2 overs (Vijay Shankar 43 not out, Sai Sudharsan 34 not out) by eight wickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Domestic Tamil Nadu T20 team Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy semifinal
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp